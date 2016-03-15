版本:
BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln

March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1LpchsY Further company coverage:

