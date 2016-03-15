版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-New Value: Pégase International sells shareholding interest of 38.2 pct to various investors

March 15 New Value AG :

* Pégase International SA, en liquidation, Geneva, has sold its entire shareholding interest in New Value of 38.2 pct to various investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐