版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 00:57 BJT

BRIEF-Highlight Event and Entertainment: FY net loss from continuing operations of CHF 709,000

March 15 Highlight Event And Entertainment AG :

* FY net loss from continuing operations of 709,000 Swiss francs ($718,483.99) versus profit 108,000 Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1S29N2M Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9868 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

