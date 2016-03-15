版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日

BRIEF-ASA Gold and Precious Metals declares distribution of $0.02/common share

March 15 Asa Gold And Precious Metals

* Declared a distribution of $0.02 per common share; distribution will be paid from undistributed net investment income

* Should current market conditions persist, future distributions,if any from undistributed net investment income may be unsustainable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

