版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 03:49 BJT

BRIEF-Primeline Energy says to issue 1.06 mln shares to GRF Prime Ltd

March 15 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc :

* Says will issue 1.06 million new ordinary shares of primeline to GRF Prime Limited

* Says upon completion of issue, GRF will own about 2.8 percent of company's shares issued and outstanding

* Shares will be issued at a deemed price of CAD$0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐