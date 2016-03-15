BRIEF-Primeline Energy says to issue 1.06 mln shares to GRF Prime Ltd

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc :
* Says will issue 1.06 million new ordinary shares of primeline to GRF Prime Limited
* Says upon completion of issue, GRF will own about 2.8 percent of company's shares issued and outstanding
* Shares will be issued at a deemed price of CAD$0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings