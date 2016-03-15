版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 02:49 BJT

BRIEF-CBS will begin to explore strategic options for CBS radio - Investor Day

March 15 CBS Corp

* Says plans to introduce 3 to 4 new original shows per year on CBS access, it's online streaming service - CEO, Les Moonves

* Says "We will begin to explore strategic options for CBS Radio"- CEO, Les Moonves Source - CBS Investor Day Presentation

