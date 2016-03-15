BRIEF-Dish network issues statement on distribution renewal negotiations with NBCuniversal

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Dish Network Corp
* issued statement regarding current distribution renewal negotiations with nbcuniversal
* dish filed a breach of contract lawsuit against nbc to address "violations"
* "dish currently expects to file for arbitration, which would prevent nbc from blacking out dish customers."
* "in event of arbitration, affected programming would remain available during that process, and for foreseeable future"
* "nbc's public statements against dish over past 24 hours are in violation of contract between two companies"
* "dish's goal is to reach a mutually beneficial deal with nbc" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings