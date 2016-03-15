BRIEF-Dish network issues statement on distribution renewal negotiations with NBCuniversal

March 15 Dish Network Corp

* issued statement regarding current distribution renewal negotiations with nbcuniversal

* dish filed a breach of contract lawsuit against nbc to address "violations"

* "dish currently expects to file for arbitration, which would prevent nbc from blacking out dish customers."

* "in event of arbitration, affected programming would remain available during that process, and for foreseeable future"

* "nbc's public statements against dish over past 24 hours are in violation of contract between two companies"

* "dish's goal is to reach a mutually beneficial deal with nbc"