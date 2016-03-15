版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Paragon Shipping regains compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid price

March 15 Paragon Shipping Inc

* Paragon shipping inc. Regains compliance with nasdaq's minimum closing bid price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

