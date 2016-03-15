版本:
BRIEF-Repros therapeutics activates process for obtaining marketing authorization for Enclomiphene

March 15 Repros Therapeutics Inc :

* Says formally activated process for obtaining marketing authorization for Enclomiphene

* Activated process for obtaining marketing authorization for Enclomiphene in treatment of secondary Hypogonadism by European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

