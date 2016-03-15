版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Tangoe files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 Tangoe Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Says will restate financial statements for years 2013 and 2014, all quarters therein, and first three quarters of 2015

* Says has concluded that made errors in recognizing revenue, primarily from business activities that ancillary to core business

* Says as result of corrections, company is revising its revenue recognition policies for several categories of revenue Source text : 1.usa.gov/1R1ak2H Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐