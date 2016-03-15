版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Amyris files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 Amyris Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Expects to file annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year 2015 on or before fifteenth calendar day following form 10-k's due date Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WotLGi Further company coverage:

