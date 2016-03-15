版本:
BRIEF-Ashford prime comments on Sessa's decision to dismiss its Maryland litigation

March 15 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Says "maintains that sessa's purported notice of its intention to nominate directors is invalid"

* Ashford prime "applauds" sessa's decision to dismiss its maryland litigation

* board continuing a thorough review of all strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

