BRIEF-Ashford prime comments on Sessa's decision to dismiss its Maryland litigation

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 15 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Says "maintains that sessa's purported notice of its intention to nominate directors is invalid"
* Ashford prime "applauds" sessa's decision to dismiss its maryland litigation
* board continuing a thorough review of all strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.