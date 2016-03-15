版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties shareholders approve transaction with Pinnacle

March 15 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc

* Shareholder approval of transaction with pinnacle entertainment

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

