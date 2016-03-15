版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Raymond James says General Counsel Paul Matecki to retire

March 15 Raymond James Financial Inc

* Says Jonathan Santelli was selected as Matecki's replacement and will begin at raymond james on may 2

* Says Raymond James general counsel and corporate secretary Paul Matecki announced his intention to retire on sept. 30, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1M5U8Ai) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐