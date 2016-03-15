BRIEF-Hansen medical files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 15 Hansen Medical Inc -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/22k0nEX Further company coverage:
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.