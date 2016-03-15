BRIEF-Chipotle says restaurant sales started to recover since business update on Feb 3

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 15 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Since business update provided on Q4 earnings conference call on February 3, restaurant sales have started to recover
* Saw weekly sequential increases in net sales volumes, sequential improvements in weekly comparable restaurant sales from Feb 8 through first week of march
* For Q1 2016, expect to report a diluted loss per share
* Comparable sales improved to negative 24.7% for last two weeks of Feb, excluding extra leap day, from average of negative 33.8% during 1st 2 weeks of Feb
* Expect Q1 EPS will be a loss of $1.00 per share or worse
* Expect an increase in legal expenses associated with investigation by department of justice
* Weekly comparable restaurant sales modestly decreased during second week of march 2016
* For Q1 2016, anticipate restaurant-level operating margin to be in mid-single digits
* February sales comparable sales improved to negative 26.1% from negative 36.4% in January
* Comparable restaurant sales were negative 21.5% during week ended march 7
* Results second week of march declined to negative 27.3% as they were affected by temporary closing of a single boston area restaurant
* Announce hiring of James (Jim) Marsden as executive director of food safety at Chipotle
* Anticipate higher food costs due to additional food safety protocols put into place in Q1
* Anticipate higher food costs due to additional food safety protocols put into place in Q1
* Q1 results will include an estimate of liability for expected, but unredeemed "free burrito offers"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $904.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XtvBpC Further company coverage:
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
