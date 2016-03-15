版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-ctrip.com international files for sale of up to 3.8 mln ADSs

March 15 Ctrip.Com International Ltd -

* Files for sale of up to 3.8 million american depositary shares Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Xtx4wi Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐