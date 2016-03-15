版本:
BRIEF-OCI Partners LP announces extension to file form 10-K

March 15 Oci Partners LP :

* Oci Partners LP announces extension to file form 10-K

* Expects to file its annual report on form 10-K within 15-day extension period

* Has been actively working with its lenders to amend certain provisions of its existing term loan b credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

