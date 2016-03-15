版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings Q4 rev up 14.1% to $22.3 mln

March 15 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Qtrly consolidated total revenue increased 14.1% to a record $22.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

