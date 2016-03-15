版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 GAAP net loss of $0.07/share

March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Qtrly GAAP net loss of $5.8 mln, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share

* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss for Q4 of 2014 was $4 mln, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

