BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family says Cathy Minehan appointed to board - SEC Filing

March 15 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Says cathy e. Minehan appointed to the board - sec filing

* Increased size of board from eleven to twelve members Source text (1.usa.gov/1pspuHC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

