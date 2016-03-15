版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna reaffirm 2016 oper earnings outlook of at least $7.75/share

March 15 Aetna Inc :

* Rreaffirm full-year 2016 operating earnings per share projection of at least $7.75

* Continue to expect to complete proposed acquisition of Humana Inc. in second half of 2016. Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VagFOA Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐