公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Hammond says to receive support from federal economic development agency for Southern Ontario

March 15 Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Will be receiving support from federal economic development agency for Southern Ontario as it expands production at Guelph facilities

* With investment of up to $3.5 million in repayable support from Feddev Ontario, co will upgrade process used to make metallic,non-metallic enclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

