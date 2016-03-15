版本:
BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Corp to redeem 3.875% senior notes due 2016

March 15 Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* On March 15, 2016, co gave notice of its intention to redeem all of company's outstanding 3.875% senior notes due 2016

* In accordance with terms of notes, redemption price will be $254 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Worriv

