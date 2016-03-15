版本:
BRIEF-Veeco Instruments announces sudden death of Board member Susan Wang

March 15 Veeco Instruments Inc

* Board of directors has begun a search to identify a new independent director to replace ms. wang.

* Learnt of sudden death of susan s. Wang, a member of company's board of directors, on march 8, 2016

