BRIEF-Netapp and Google Inc entered agreement of purchase and sale and joint escrow instructions

March 15 Netapp Inc

* on march 9, co, Google Inc entered agreement of purchase and sale and joint escrow instructions

* Total purchase price for property is $250 million

* purchase agreement relates to sale of properties and related land in Sunnyvale, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

