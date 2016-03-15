版本:
BRIEF-Ceco environmental files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 Ceco Environmental Corp -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Says requires additional time to complete documentation, audit and evaluation of financial statements for fy 2015 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RMzNfZ Further company coverage:

