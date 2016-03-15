版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-American independence files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 American Independence Corp -

* Says needs additional time to review matters relating to its estimate of deferred tax assets and liabilities

* Says expects that any restatement will show an increase in total equity as result of decrease in taxes

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UxdjEH Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐