公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Oha Investment qtrly total investment income of $0.31/share

March 15 Oha Investment Corp :

* Qtrly total investment income: $6.2 million, or $0.31 per share

* net investment income was $3.2 million, or $0.16 per share, for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

