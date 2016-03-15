版本:
BRIEF-Idi Inc says board removed Peter Tan as co-CEO

March 15 Idi Inc

* Board removed Peter Tan as co-CEO

* On March 9, board named co-CEO Derek Dubner as CEO Source text: 1.usa.gov/1MlcRTj Further company coverage:

