BRIEF-Dawson geophysical files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 Dawson Geophysical Co -

* Additional time necessary for to complete review of form 10-k and finalize its assessment of effectiveness of internal control

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Says expects to file its form 10-k no later than the fifteenth calendar day Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WoCXKP Further company coverage:

