公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Vaalco Energy says rescheduled Q4 earnings release

March 15 Vaalco Energy Inc

* Says will host a conference call to discuss q4 and year end 2015 results on thursday morning march 17

* Rescheduled its Q4 2015 earnings release to be after close of trading on wednesday, march 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

