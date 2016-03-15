版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Trinseo SA selling shareholder may offer and sell up to 37.3 million ordinary shares - sec filing

March 15 Trinseo Sa -

* Says selling shareholder may offer and sell up to 37.3 million ordinary shares - sec filing

* Says co will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling shareholder Source text : 1.usa.gov/1XtwQFs Further company coverage:

