BRIEF-Von Roll Holding FY EBIT loss narrows to CHF 23.0 mln

March 16 Von Roll Holding AG :
* FY sales down by 15.3 pct at 354.8 million Swiss francs
($359.36 million) due to currency and copper effects as well as
low crude oil prices
* FY EBIT of minus 23.0 million Swiss francs, a much
smaller loss than previous year
* 150 million Swiss francs convertible bonds issued to
secure long-term funding
* Is planning to issue a 150 million Swiss francs
convertible bonds with a term of six years and a conversion
price of 1.00 Swiss franc
* Bond will have a coupon of 1.00 pct p.a., payable
annually in arrears
* Plant consolidation and modernisation measures on track
($1 = 0.9873 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)