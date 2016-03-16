BRIEF-Von Roll Holding FY EBIT loss narrows to CHF 23.0 mln

March 16 Von Roll Holding AG :

* FY sales down by 15.3 pct at 354.8 million Swiss francs ($359.36 million) due to currency and copper effects as well as low crude oil prices

* FY EBIT of minus 23.0 million Swiss francs, a much smaller loss than previous year

* 150 million Swiss francs convertible bonds issued to secure long-term funding

* Is planning to issue a 150 million Swiss francs convertible bonds with a term of six years and a conversion price of 1.00 Swiss franc

* Bond will have a coupon of 1.00 pct p.a., payable annually in arrears

* Plant consolidation and modernisation measures on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9873 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)