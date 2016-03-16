版本:
BRIEF-Raptor says QIPD for MP-376,Inhaled Levofloxacin

March 16 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp:

* FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation to MP-376, proprietary inhaled Levofloxacin, for 3 indications

* Says pre-NDA discussion with FDA in cystic fibrosis scheduled for 2Q 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

