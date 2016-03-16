版本:
BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro appoints Michael Lukemire as President

March 16 Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* Says Michael Lukemire appointed COO and President

* Position of President previously held by James Hagedorn, Chairman and CEO, who will continue on in those roles Source text - 1.usa.gov/1RmeyBa Further company coverage:

