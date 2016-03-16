BRIEF-Kinross gold corp to exercise over-allotment option

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 16 Kinross Gold Corp
* Elected to exercise their option in full to purchase an additional 12,510,000 common shares at a price of us$3.00 per share
* Says sale of additional common shares is expected to be completed on March 18
* Says option will increase gross proceeds by an additional us$37.5 million, resulting in total gross proceeds of us$287.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.