BRIEF-Kinross gold corp to exercise over-allotment option

March 16 Kinross Gold Corp

* Elected to exercise their option in full to purchase an additional 12,510,000 common shares at a price of us$3.00 per share

* Says sale of additional common shares is expected to be completed on March 18

* Says option will increase gross proceeds by an additional us$37.5 million, resulting in total gross proceeds of us$287.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

