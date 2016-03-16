版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson Controls entered into new credit agreement

March 16 Johnson Controls Inc

* On march 10, 2016, company entered into a credit agreement

* New credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility that matures on august 7, 2020

* Initial maximum aggregate amount of availability under revolving credit facility is $2.0 billion Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UyVLbj Further company coverage:

