版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 22:05 BJT

BRIEF-IGM Financial intends to purchase for cancellation 12.1 mln shares

March 16 IGM Financial Inc

* Says intends to purchase for cancellation, up to but not more than 12.1 million of its issued common shares

* Says shares for cancellation represent 5 percent of common shares outstanding on March 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐