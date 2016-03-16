BRIEF-Seiyu to sell store-brand foods in China via Wal-Mart network- Nikkei

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 16 Nikkei:
* Seiyu to sell its store-brand merchandise in China via fellow group co under parent Wal-Mart stores - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1U7LPHe Further company coverage:
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation