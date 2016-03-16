版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Seiyu to sell store-brand foods in China via Wal-Mart network- Nikkei

March 16 Nikkei:

* Seiyu to sell its store-brand merchandise in China via fellow group co under parent Wal-Mart stores - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1U7LPHe Further company coverage:

