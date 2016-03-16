版本:
BRIEF-IGT subsidiary enters consortium to bid for Italian lotto concession

March 16 International Game Technology Plc

* Says subsidiary Lottomatica enters into consortium to bid for Italian lotto concession

* Says under terms of consortium agreement, Lottomatica will serve as principal operating partner to fulfill requirements of Lotto license

* Says if consortium is awarded Lotto concession, a joint venture company will be established Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

