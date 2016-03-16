版本:
BRIEF-First nbc bank holding files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 16 First Nbc Bank Holding Co -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Identified errors in accounting for federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credit entities

* Requires additional time to complete and file its form 10-k Source text : 1.usa.gov/1S4bSv7 Further company coverage:

