中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne terminates subordinated delayed draw credit agreement

March 16 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Says terminated certain subordinated delayed draw credit agreement, dated as of April 18, 2014

* Says all amounts outstanding under the credit agreement were repaid on March 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1R39YIQ] Further company coverage:

