BRIEF-UBS says challenging conditions have continued into 2016 -CEO

March 16 Comments from UBS CEO at
conference:
* Says challenging conditions have continued into 2016 -CEO
conference presentation
* Says Transaction Based Revenues In Wealth Management Have
Not Rebounded To Levels Typically Seen In Previous First
Quarters
* Says assuming average oil price of $25 per barrel through
end-2017, estimate could incur additional credit loss expense of
approximately chf 100 million -CEO conference presentation
* "Given the lack of clarity in certain aspects of
regulation, there is also a risk that some costs that we view as
temporary today may not fall away completely. Therefore the
effects and associated costs of legal entity regulation, for
example, mean that we are considering further changes in our
processes in order to achieve our targets. This means the
overall scope of gross savings has increased relative to the net
target we have communicated," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti
said
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)