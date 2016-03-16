BRIEF-Provectus Biopharma's internal probe finds former CEO altered travel receipts

March 16 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc
:
* Provectus announces results of internal investigation
* Says internal probe found some receipts produced by
former CEO Dees appear to have been altered
* Says probe found documentation of Dees' travel expenses
not sufficient to prevent abuse, misconduct; may not satisfy IRS
requirements
* Says internal probe found former CEO Dees did not produce
receipts for most of travel expense advances he received
* Says board's audit committee called for appointment of an
outside compliance consultant
* Says audit committee called for "highest priority" on
identifying and recruiting a permanent ceo
