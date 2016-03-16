版本:
BRIEF-Anthem Inc says reaffirms net income guidance for FY 2016

March 16 Anthem Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anthem inc says reaffirms company's net income guidance for full year 2016 to be greater than $10.35 per share

* Sees excluding items, 2016 adjusted net income to be greater than $10.80 per share Source - 1.usa.gov/1RlXNGu Further company coverage:

