BRIEF-Primero Mining's total measured mineral resources at qtr-end

March 16 Primero Mining Corp
* Says total measured and indicated mineral resources of 3.1
million ounces of gold plus 88.3 million ounces of silver at
quarter-end
* Says plans to more aggressively explore Ventanas
high-grade veins in 2016 with a $4 million budget
* "Very positive outlook" with expected exploration results
also from areas located outside silver purchase agreement at
San Dimas
* Says total inferred mineral resources of 1.2 million
ounces of gold and 77.1 million ounces of silver at quarter-end
* "very positive outlook "with expected exploration results
from Froome zone,other froome-like targets at Black Fox
* Froome Zone at Black Fox could begin initial production in
H2 2017 coinciding with expected depletion of Black Fox
low-grade stockpile
