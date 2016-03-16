版本:
BRIEF-Arris International Plc reconfirms Q1 2016 guidance

March 16 Arris International Plc :

* Says reconfirmed its previously issued Q1 2016 guidance ranges for revenues and earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

