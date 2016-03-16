版本:
BRIEF-J&J CEO Gorsky's 2015 total compensation was $23.8 mln

March 16 Johnson & Johnson Says Ceo Alex Gorsky's 2015 Total Compensation Was $23.8 Mln Vs $25 Mln In 2014 - Sec filing 

* Cfo dominic caruso's 2015 total compensation was $9.7 million versus $10.3 million in 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1SSoyYk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

