公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences gets approval for Sapien 3 valve in Japan

March 16 Edwards Lifesciences Corp :

* Edwards Lifesciences receives approval for Sapien 3 valve in Japan

* Says expects to be fully launched in Japan by end of year

* Sees reimbursement approval from MHLW in Q2

* Says plans to initiate a commercial launch in Japan immediately after reimbursement approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

